NJUHSD Board Defers COVID Resolution Vote

The Nevada Joint Union High School District Board appears to be backing off a proposed resolution that would end all COVID mandates and protocols by April first. After hearing several hours of comments and discussion at its meeting Wednesday evening, the Board did not take a vote. Instead, District Superintendent Brett McFadden says a sub-committee is being formed to come up with a more toned-down resolution that will not likely propose terminations, or at least not by that deadline….

The vaccine mandate is not scheduled to go into effect until after this school year ends, or July first. McFadden suggests other requirements, such as masks and testing, may stay in place….

The sub-committee will consist of two Board members, including Board President Pat Seeley, who proposed the original resolution. The student Board member would also be represented. The Board is expected to take up the revised resolution at its February ninth meeting.