NJUHSD Board Prez Proposes Ending COVID Rules

Posted: Jan. 10, 2022 5:28 PM PST

As COVID cases show no signs of fading, at this time, the president of the Nevada Joint Union High School Board has proposed a resolution to lift all mandatory health protocols. Pat Seeley is asking the Board, at its Wednesday evening meeting, to formally oppose Governor Newsom’s vaccine mandate for students and staff, which is scheduled to go into effect by July. Seeley declined comment. But District Superintendent Brett McFadden says the resolution would further express support for the termination of all mandates by March 31st, including masks. That’s when state emergency executive orders are scheduled to expire…

The resolution cites the longtime availability of the vaccine and supports staff and families having the freedom to make their own choices. The wording also mentions a, quote, “growing mental health crisis” among children and the need for normalcy. Meanwhile, McFadden has developed his own resolution for Board consideration. He says it’s an attempt to insulate the district from any direct or indirect legal risks and liabilities…

McFadden says district staff has also provided the Board with examples of similar resolutions already adopted by other districts in Placer, Yuba, and Sutter Counties.

