NJUHSD Board Trustee Resigns At Meeting

After three new members were sworn in to the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees at the Wednesday night meeting, one of two holdovers resigned. Jim Drew left the meeting and did not participate any further. He was halfway through his second four-year term. And he indicated the new makeup of the Board was a factor in his decision…

Newly-elected trustees Ken Johnson, Olivia Pritchett, and Wendy Willoughby ran as a united front. They replace Jim Hinman, Stephanie Lieschman, and Pat Seeley…

The new Board elected the other holdover, DuWaine Ganskie as President, with Willoughby as Vice President and Pritchard as Clerk. District Superintendent Dan Frisella says they’re expected to decide, at the next meeting on January 11th, whether to fill Drew’s seat by appointment or special election.