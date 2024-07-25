< Back to All News

NJUHSD Enrollment Stabilizing

Posted: Jul. 25, 2024 12:29 AM PDT

Three weeks away before classes resume, the superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District describes enrollment as remaining stable, after several years of declines. But, appearing on a recent “KNCO: Insight”, Dan Frisella, said there’s been a notable bump for Bear River High School. He said, at the end of the previous term, there were 688 enrolled, up from around 600 from the 2022-2023 school year…

Frisella cited the unprecedented COVID pandemic for skewing the numbers for a few years…

No comparison data was available for the other high schools in the district. But the latest number we were able to obtain for Nevada Union was 13-hundred-78.

