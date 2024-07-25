NJUHSD Enrollment Stabilizing

Three weeks away before classes resume, the superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District describes enrollment as remaining stable, after several years of declines. But, appearing on a recent “KNCO: Insight”, Dan Frisella, said there’s been a notable bump for Bear River High School. He said, at the end of the previous term, there were 688 enrolled, up from around 600 from the 2022-2023 school year…

Frisella cited the unprecedented COVID pandemic for skewing the numbers for a few years…

No comparison data was available for the other high schools in the district. But the latest number we were able to obtain for Nevada Union was 13-hundred-78.