NJUHSD Extends Hybrid Learning Pause

The pause in hybrid learning in the Nevada Joint Union High School District, which has been in place since around Thanksgiving, was originally scheduled to be lifted in time for the start of the new semester, on January 19th. But District Superintendent Brett McFadden says it’s been extended until at least February first, due to more coronavirus infections. He says they currently have five student and three staff cases that they’re aware of, indicating that there are more…

McFadden says recent information the district has received from public health officials also shows that the spread among students in grades nine through 12 can be considered consistent with the spread among adults. But he says the start of on-site school testing later this month will help them meet the new target date for re-opening campuses..

But District officials say a slow-down of spread in the county would be measured by 28 or fewer cases a day for a sustained period of time. The average has been roughly 30 to 50 a day since mid-November.