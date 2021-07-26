< Back to All News

NJUHSD Gearing Up For Full Time Classes

Posted: Jul. 26, 2021 12:48 AM PDT

With fulltime classes resuming in the Nevada Joint Union High School District next month, officials say, at this point, that the Delta COVID variant is not expected to greatly impact their planning efforts. A mask mandate is already in place. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, District Superintendent Brett McFadden says students should also get an educational boost. He says at least 80-percent of students should improve academic performance, compared with last year’s hybrid learning model that included the virtual format…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says all school sports will also be returning, with the usual pandemic precautions, among other extracurricular activities. Scholarship Coordinator, Linda Melugin, says most after-school clubs and organizations continued to thrive, even while meeting remotely. Also, with fewer students on campus last year, that accelerated program facility upgrades that can normally mostly be done during the summer. That includes for Nevada Union and Bear River Agriculture students…

click to listen to Linda Melugin

Teachers are also looking forward to returning to a more normal environment, with the hybrid model extremely challenging at times.

