NJUHSD Holding Camp Fire Gift Card Drive

Staff, students, and families from the Nevada Joint Union High School District have joined relief efforts for victims of the Camp Fire. District Superintendent Brett McFadden, says they’ve begun a gift card fundraiser for the Paradise Unified School District…

McFadden says gift cards are only being requested from Target, Walmart, Staples, and Amazon. He says he’d like to see the drive expand beyond Nevada Joint Unified…

McFadden says gift cards, as well as checks, can be dropped off at the front office of any school in the district, as well as the district office, between now and Friday. The cards will be delivered over the weekend to the Butte County Office of Education. He says he and staff members know people affected by the Camp Fire. He says they’d already dropped off a pickup truck full of supplies last weekend, along with gift cards.