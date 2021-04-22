NJUHSD Plans For In-Person Grad Ceremonies

Graduation ceremonies aren’t too far away at Nevada County schools. And, speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says it looks like they’ll be in-person once again, but still not under the traditional format…

Also, annual scholarship awards were announced last week. And McFadden says donations totalled around 935-thousand dollars…

And 600-thousand dollars came from the Ghidotti Foundation.