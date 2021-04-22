< Back to All News

NJUHSD Plans For In-Person Grad Ceremonies

Posted: Apr. 22, 2021 12:29 AM PDT

Graduation ceremonies aren’t too far away at Nevada County schools. And, speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says it looks like they’ll be in-person once again, but still not under the traditional format…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Also, annual scholarship awards were announced last week. And McFadden says donations totalled around 935-thousand dollars…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

And 600-thousand dollars came from the Ghidotti Foundation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha