NJUHSD Student Listening Session On Sunday

No candidates forums are being held for the three open seats on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees. But three of the six candidates are hosting what they call a Student Listening Session. It’s Sunday evening. Wendy Willoughby says she, Olivia Pritchett, and Ken Johnson are campaigning together in solidarity. She says they feel that the current Board has been dismissive of student comments at meetings and are not considered in the decision-making…

Willoughby cites a Board meeting in May where she felt the Board appeared to not take numerous student comments about harassment and bullying very seriously…

The Student Listening Session is taking place Sunday, from 5:30 to 7pm, at Nevada County Media, at 335 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley. The League of Women Voters of Nevada County said Willoughby, Pritchett, and Johnson were interested in being in a forum. But they say Johnson and Jay Adamson, in Area Five, couldn’t participate, due to travel conflicts. However, Willoughby’s challenger in Area Two, appointed incumbent Stephanie Leishman, declined. And Pritchett’s challenger in Area One, Jenny Scicluna, did not respond to an invitation.