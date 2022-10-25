NJUHSD Supe Likes Arts Funding Ballot Prop

Proposition 28 on the state ballot would roughly double the amount of funding California gives schools for arts and music education. It would require that the annual amount be equal to, at a minimum, one-percent of the amount allocated for public education, under Proposition 98, which sets minimum school funding levels in the state budget. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Dan Frisela says that would mean another one-billion dollars on top of Prop 98 funding. He says he’s not sure how much the district would end up getting. He says they haven’t had to make cuts to such classes unless there’s a lack of interest…

click to listen to Dan Frisela

Meanwhile, Frisella says the district could definitely use a funding boost for performing arts…

click to listen to Dan Frisela

And, thanks to the change of the bell schedule between Nevada Union and Bear River high schools, Frisela says students now have access to more elective classes. But Proposition 28 would also send 30-percent of the money to schools serving low-income students and Frisela says there aren’t that many in the district.