NJUHSD Supe Lukewarm On Newsom Budget Revise

It’s lukewarm reaction from at least one local education official, regarding Governor Newsom’s May budget revision. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent, Brett McFadden, says he’s disappointed about what’s proposed for special education, that new money comes with a new program….

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says the district’s pension contributions to employees is also one of their fastest-growing costs. So he says he’s pleased to see that the governor’s proposal includes supplemental payments to the fund that he requested in January. He says that could be around 200 to 230-thousand dollars for Nevada Joint Union. But he still questions the state’s overall committment to schools, compared to the rest of the country…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Newsom says 45-percent of his budget goes towards education, including expansion of lower level teaching.