NJUHSD Supe Supports School Testing Changes Bill

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 6:16 PM PST

School districts would have the option of replacing the state’s 11th-grade standardized test with the college admission tests, under a bill that’s been re-introduced in the Assembly. The superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District, Brett McFadden, says he was among a number of superintendents who signed a letter of support last year. He says the current testing system has little connection to students…

The bill would allow schools to ditch what’s called the Smarter Balanced test. McFadden says 11th graders currently must take that exam, in addition to the standardized test, among others…

McFadden says the legislation aims to reduce testing fatigue during a very busy time for students. Former Governor Jerry Brown vetoed the bill last September, saying it would be preferable for the University of California and California State University to use the Smarter Balanced test as an admissions test, instead of the A-C-T or S-A-T. The bill’s author says new Governor Gavin Newsom may be more receptive to signing it.

