NJUHSD Superintendent Intrigued By State Bond

A new 15-billion dollar statewide school bond appearing on the March ballot could also have benefits for the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Nine-billion is designated for preschool through high school. Of that amount, over five-billion would be used for modernization projects. District Superintendent Brett McFadden says that would allow stretching their Measure B bond money even further…

McFadden says there are also notable new guidelines for the statewide bond that would give smaller school districts, like his, a better chance to qualify for funding…

Two-point-eight billion dollars would be used for new school construction and half-a-billion each for charter schools and career technical education. Two-thirds of California adults and 54-percent of likely voters support the measure, according to a poll from the Public Policy Institute.