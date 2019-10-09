< Back to All News

NJUHSD Superintendent Intrigued By State Bond

Posted: Oct. 9, 2019 12:34 PM PDT

A new 15-billion dollar statewide school bond appearing on the March ballot could also have benefits for the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Nine-billion is designated for preschool through high school. Of that amount, over five-billion would be used for modernization projects. District Superintendent Brett McFadden says that would allow stretching their Measure B bond money even further…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says there are also notable new guidelines for the statewide bond that would give smaller school districts, like his, a better chance to qualify for funding…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Two-point-eight billion dollars would be used for new school construction and half-a-billion each for charter schools and career technical education. Two-thirds of California adults and 54-percent of likely voters support the measure, according to a poll from the Public Policy Institute.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha