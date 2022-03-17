< Back to All News

NJUHSD Tensions May Ease With No Mask Mandate

Posted: Mar. 16, 2022 5:34 PM PDT

The lifting of the mask mandate this week has helped reduced some stress and tensions for schools, including in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Superintendent Brett McFadden also indicates another adjustment that he, and others, were perhaps not prepared for…

But McFadden says he’s still going to need to patch things up with a number of teachers. He says many community members weren’t happy with Nevada Union High School closing for two days. That’s after he issued an administrative order to not enforce the mandate, days before it was lifted anyway. He says around 30 to 35 teachers had called in sick over the sudden policy change which, they say, was not negotiated with the union first…

McFadden hopes the atmosphere at School Board meetings also relaxes more. He says there’s been a high level of disrespect expressed at meetings over the last five months or so. But a vaccination mandate is still looming for next school year.

