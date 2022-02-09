< Back to All News

One Arrest After Stabbing In Grass Valley

Posted: Feb. 9, 2022 12:49 PM PST

 

An arrest has been made from an altercation in downtown Grass Valley last weekend that resulted in the stabbing of a 47-year-old local man. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it happened outside on Mill Street, late Saturday night, after an evening of drinking. It was sparked by a fight between two women…

Bates says the man is still being treated at a Sacramento hospital, where his exact condition was unavailable. Meanwhile, one of the two women, 34-year-old Nicole Brewer, who was also injured, is suspected in the stabbing…

 

But after those comments were made, Brewer was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. And the second woman might also be charged. Bates says everyone present at the incident, all local residents, were at least acquainted with one another.

