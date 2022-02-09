One Arrest After Stabbing In Grass Valley

An arrest has been made from an altercation in downtown Grass Valley last weekend that resulted in the stabbing of a 47-year-old local man. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it happened outside on Mill Street, late Saturday night, after an evening of drinking. It was sparked by a fight between two women…
click to listen to Sgt Bates
Bates says the man is still being treated at a Sacramento hospital, where his exact condition was unavailable. Meanwhile, one of the two women, 34-year-old Nicole Brewer, who was also injured, is suspected in the stabbing…
click to listen to Sgt Bates
But after those comments were made, Brewer was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. And the second woman might also be charged. Bates says everyone present at the incident, all local residents, were at least acquainted with one another.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines