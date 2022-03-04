No Arrests In Chalk Bluff Road Robbery

The suspects are still at large, after a robbery that was reported in Nevada County earlier this week. Few details are being released so far. But Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says it occurred on Chalk Bluff Road….

Trygg says that prompted a CHP helicopter to fly over the area, which provided more critical information. The following day, a search warrant was issued for a property on Jones Ridge Road, where the suspect vehicle was located during the overflight….

Trygg says a probation search was also conducted at that time at another property in Grass Valley. And at that location, over three-thousand dollars in stolen property was recovered that was linked to the Chalk Bluff Road robbery. Trygg declined to describe how the robbery occurred, including whether it involved violence or a weapon, or exactly where it happened. There was also no information on whether the suspects and victim knew each other.