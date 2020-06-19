< Back to All News

No Arrests So Far In Robbery and Assault

Posted: Jun. 18, 2020 6:05 PM PDT

The suspects in an assault and robbery incident in the south county earlier this week are still being sought. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says the victim reported it, while being treated for his injuries at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital…

Trygg says when the victim entered the suspects’ vehicle he was struck in the head multiple times, but it was unclear how. The suspects reportedly took several hundred dollars before kicking him out of the car. The victim was able to identify the suspect known to him…

Trygg says the victims’ injuries were considered minor. A report has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

