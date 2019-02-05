No Attempted Murder Charge Against MacDuff

A Grass Valley man who was arrested last Friday on evasion and attempted murder charges will not be prosecuted for attempted murder, regarding a shooting incident that happened about a month ago. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 27-year-old Douglas MacDuff has been arraigned on charges of reckless evading, being a felon in possession of a firearm…

Newell says the incident, in early January, was also captured on video. MacDuff had crashed his vehicle into a hillside on Sweetland Road…

But Newell says a conviction on the current charges would mean a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in prison for MacDuff. What sparked the shooting incident is not known at this time.