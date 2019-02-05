< Back to All News

No Attempted Murder Charge Against MacDuff

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 6:10 PM PST

A Grass Valley man who was arrested last Friday on evasion and attempted murder charges will not be prosecuted for attempted murder, regarding a shooting incident that happened about a month ago. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 27-year-old Douglas MacDuff has been arraigned on charges of reckless evading, being a felon in possession of a firearm…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says the incident, in early January, was also captured on video. MacDuff had crashed his vehicle into a hillside on Sweetland Road…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

But Newell says a conviction on the current charges would mean a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in prison for MacDuff. What sparked the shooting incident is not known at this time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha