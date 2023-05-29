No Burning Today!

Regardless of the conditions, there is no legal burning allowed so do not attempt to burn a pile of vegetation today. Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District Spokesperson Duane Strawser says that is a federal rule, though he personally wishes the entire weekend was banned.

Strawser says that Easter weekend was a challenge because it is not a federal holiday, therefore it was permissible, and people did not know how to burn properly.

Strawser also says that in order to burn legally a resident must have CAL FIRE Permit and limit pile sizes to dry vegetation and leaves and limit it no bigger than 4 feet by 4 feet.

Burn season is winding down so permits will only be available for a short wile longer before all burning is banned.