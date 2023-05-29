< Back to All News

No Burning Today!

Posted: May. 29, 2023 6:26 AM PDT

Regardless of the conditions, there is no legal burning allowed so do not attempt to burn a pile of vegetation today. Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District Spokesperson Duane Strawser says that is a federal rule, though he personally wishes the entire weekend was banned.

 

Strawser says that Easter weekend was a challenge because it is not a federal holiday, therefore it was permissible, and people did not know how to burn properly.

 

Strawser also says that in order to burn legally a resident must have CAL FIRE Permit and limit pile sizes to dry vegetation and leaves and limit it no bigger than 4 feet by 4 feet.

 

Burn season is winding down so permits will only be available for a short wile longer before all burning is banned.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha