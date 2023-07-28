No Campground Fires Anymore At NID Facilities

Burn bans and fire restrictions are already in place in many areas around Nevada County. And now the Nevada Irrigation District is implementing its restrictions, starting July 28th. Recreation Manager Monica Reyes says that includes all of its campgrounds *

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Reyes says public safety is her biggest concern, she is not trying to ruin anyone’s fun, but she says regardless of the warnings, people still make poor decisions. She says some people blatantly ignore the rules and sometimes harmless fun can quickly turn into a disaster.

click to listen to Monica Reyes

The fear of fire weighs heavily on Reyes, and she does not like the feeling…

click to listen to Monica Reyes

Reyes says putting the bans in place now can help everybody rest a little easier until the next rains come.