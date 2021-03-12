No Change In Latest Jobless Rate In Nevada County

After a seasonal delay, the January jobless rates have just been released for California counties. And Kari D’Alosio, with the Alliance for Workforce Development office in Grass Valley, was not surprised to see that Nevada County’s rate was the same as December, or six-point-seven percent…

The Construction sector reported a seasonal job loss of 230 here, from December, it was also down 50 in Retail, and 30 in Manufacturing. But the one notable exception, that helped offset those declines, was Leisure and Hospitality, which had a monthly gain of 140 jobs, likely because of the ski season. Meanwhile, D’Alosio says openings, along with the number of people looking for work, is picking up, with spring approaching…

And, even though the January rate is three percentage points higher than a year ago, it’s still the sixth-lowest among the state’s 58 counties. February numbers will be released on March 26th.