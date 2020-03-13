< Back to All News

No Change In Latest Local March Primary Leaders

Posted: Mar. 13, 2020 4:42 PM PDT

Once again, no change in the leaders from election night, regarding the Nevada County March third Primary races. Heidi Hall continues on her way to being elected outright to a second term for the District One Supervisor seat, with over 53-percent of the vote. Over 50-percent is needed, to avoid a November runoff. Michael Taylor is in second place, with Deborah Wilder in third place. The top three votegetters for the three open seats on the Nevada City Council are still Doug Fleming, Daniela Fernandez, and incumbent Reinette Senum. And the Higgins Fire District assessment increase and Penn Valley school bond are both still going down to defeat.

