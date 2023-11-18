No Change In Nevada County Jobless Rate

The October unemployment rate remained sluggish for Nevada County. Luis Alejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it was four-percent. That’s the same as September and only two tenths of a point lower than August…

A year ago, the rate was nearly a point lower, at three-point-two percent. The sector with the largest monthly numerical job gain was Mining, Logging, and Construction, at 110. Alejo says that’s mostly construction jobs. Another notable increase was in the Retail sector, at 50. And he expects that trend to continue through the end of the year…

Another large sector for the county, Leisure and Hospitality, lost 30 jobs last month. But Alejo says that’ll also pick up during the holiday season, including hotel, motel, and restaurant employment. Meanwhile, our jobless rate is still among the lowest of the 58 counties, ranking 13th. We’re also eight-tenths of a point below California’s rate.