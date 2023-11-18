< Back to All News

No Change In Nevada County Jobless Rate

Posted: Nov. 18, 2023 12:16 AM PST

The October unemployment rate remained sluggish for Nevada County. Luis Alejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says it was four-percent. That’s the same as September and only two tenths of a point lower than August…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

A year ago, the rate was nearly a point lower, at three-point-two percent. The sector with the largest monthly numerical job gain was Mining, Logging, and Construction, at 110. Alejo says that’s mostly construction jobs. Another notable increase was in the Retail sector, at 50. And he expects that trend to continue through the end of the year…

click to listen to Luis Alejo

Another large sector for the county, Leisure and Hospitality, lost 30 jobs last month. But Alejo says that’ll also pick up during the holiday season, including hotel, motel, and restaurant employment. Meanwhile, our jobless rate is still among the lowest of the 58 counties, ranking 13th. We’re also eight-tenths of a point below California’s rate.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha