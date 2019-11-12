< Back to All News

No Charges Anticipated In Pedestrian Death

Posted: Nov. 12, 2019 12:58 PM PST

A Grass Valley man who hit and killed a pedestrian on Highway 49 near Nevada City Sunday night is not expected to be arrested. CHP Officer Mike Steele says he doesn’t anticipate charges will be recommended, based on the the preliminary investigation…

The victim was 49-year-old Sandra Marra, who was also from Grass Valley. The accident occurred at the intersection of New Town Road, near the Willo restaurant. And Steele says there are no crosswalks there…

Steele says it’s not known if Marra was under the influence, pending the release of the coroner’s report and toxicology results. The name of the 45-year-old driver is not being released.

