No Charges In Case Of Body Found in Grass Valley

Posted: Oct. 18, 2019 12:28 AM PDT

No arrests will be made, regarding a body that was discovered on a Grass Valley street over two years ago. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says the victim, 39-year-old Jatar Hendry, who was from Minnesota, was in town with two friends on an evening in March of 2017, to buy marijuana. But they ended up trying to rob a man involved in the transaction…

Newell says the two friends then attempted to drive Hendry to the hospital but, unable to find the hospital, they ended up leaving Hendry, who may have already died, on Apple Avenue near West Olympia Drive…

Newell says the friends of the victim did not provide any adequate information that could have led to the identification of any possible suspect in the stabbing. And he says there is also insufficient evidence to charge the friends.

