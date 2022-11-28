< Back to All News

No Charges So Far In North Auburn Pedestrian Death

Posted: Nov. 28, 2022 1:03 PM PST

No arrest has been made and no charges have been filed, after a fatal pedestrian accident in North Auburn during Thanksgiving weekend. Placer County CHP Offficer Yvette Norman says it occurred last Friday morning near the Crossroads Shopping Center…

Norman says the identity of the victim is also not available yet, pending notification of next of kin…

The CHP says the driver is a woman in her 20’s. Officers don’t suspect she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

