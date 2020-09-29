< Back to All News

No Contest Plea In Care Home Sex Abuse

Posted: Sep. 29, 2020 12:39 AM PDT

A Nevada City man has pleaded no contest to lewd and lascivious acts with a 94-year-old female resident of a care home he was part owner of. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says Joseph Linhares, 79 at the time of his arrest in February, is expected to be sentenced, on Friday, to a two-year eight-month suspended prison sentence and five years probation….

Linhares had no prior arrest history. But Newell says the activity occurred on multiple occasions and the victim was fairly helpless in stopping it…

Newell says no complaints were received from other residents.The license of the facility, Banner Crest Care Home, on Cascade Way, was suspended at the time of the arrest. Its current status is unknown, but it still has an active-looking website.

