No Contest Plea In Election Fraud Case

One of two rare election fraud cases in Nevada County has been resolved. A North Carolina woman has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge, for voting in Nevada as well as Alameda Counties during the June 2016 Primary election. District Attorney Clff Newell says 48-year-old Deidra Vrooman was originally charged with a felony….

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says Vrooman has already served 44 days of jail time and is now on six months of informal probation. She also must pay 246-dollars in fines. But despite the reduced charge, he says Vrooman acted deliberately…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

The case was referred to Nevada County by the Secretary of State’s Office. Meanwhile, a court hearing regarding the second case is scheduled for Thursday. 60-year-old Anne Pechar of Nevada City is accused of voting in Santa Clara, as well as Nevada Counties.