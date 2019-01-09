No Contest Plea In Election Fraud Case

One of two rare election fraud cases in Nevada County has been resolved. A North Carolina woman has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge, for voting in Nevada as well as Alameda Counties during the June 2016 Primary election. District Attorney Clff Newell says 48-year-old Deidra Vrooman was originally charged with a felony….
Newell says Vrooman has already served 44 days of jail time and is now on six months of informal probation. She also must pay 246-dollars in fines. But despite the reduced charge, he says Vrooman acted deliberately…
The case was referred to Nevada County by the Secretary of State’s Office. Meanwhile, a court hearing regarding the second case is scheduled for Thursday. 60-year-old Anne Pechar of Nevada City is accused of voting in Santa Clara, as well as Nevada Counties.
