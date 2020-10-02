No Contest Plea In Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

Nearly three years after it happened, a Newcastle man has pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter from a south county accident. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 53-year-old Eric Day has been sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation, among other provisions…

The crash, in December of 2017, killed 59-year-old Michelle Shaw of Roseville. She and Day were also not wearing seat belts…

Day must also attend dui school, be subject to search and seizure and testing for alcohol, and can’t go inside bars or liquor stores. He also faces fines and restitution. Newell says he had no prior criminal history.