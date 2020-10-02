< Back to All News

No Contest Plea In Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

Posted: Oct. 2, 2020 4:21 PM PDT

Nearly three years after it happened, a Newcastle man has pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter from a south county accident. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 53-year-old Eric Day has been sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation, among other provisions…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

The crash, in December of 2017, killed 59-year-old Michelle Shaw of Roseville. She and Day were also not wearing seat belts…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Day must also attend dui school, be subject to search and seizure and testing for alcohol, and can’t go inside bars or liquor stores. He also faces fines and restitution. Newell says he had no prior criminal history.

