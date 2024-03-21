No Contest Plea In Fatal DUI Case

A Nevada City man has pleaded no contest for causing a fatal accident that occurred nearly a year and a half ago. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says Ryan Milligan, 29 at the time of his arrest, was driving his pickup at an excessive speed on Rough and Ready Highway, in November of 2022. He crashed into a motorcyclist, killing 41-year-old Lawrence Lavish of Grass Valley, who was ejected into the ground, near West Drive…

Milligan ultimately ended up inside part of the living room of a nearby home. Wilson says he’s been sentenced to four years in prison…

Milligan also had no prior DUI arrests, which would have allowed the filing of a murder charge.