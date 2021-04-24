No COVID Hospitalizations At SNMH

For the first time in many months, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is reporting no coronavirus hospitalizations. That was for Thursday and Friday, according to Doctor Nathan Claydon, an internist and the Chief Hospitalist…

click to listen to Dr Claydon

Claydon also points out that hospitalizations here have actually stayed low throughout the pandemic, with no feared surges…

click to listen to Dr Claydon

Claydon says that’s also helped keep overall patient loads low, as hospitals are always busy. But he reminds us that it’s still a day-to-day situation and that the hospital remains on alert for resuming COVID rounds. On Friday, seven more cases were reported countywide, bringing the total to 45-hundred-12. 88 were active, with 75 deaths.