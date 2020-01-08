< Back to All News

No Crashes No DUI Arrests During New Year’s

Posted: Jan. 8, 2020 1:06 PM PST

The Maximum Enforcement Period for the recent New Year’s holiday was even quieter than Christmas for the Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Steele says there were no major accidents, as well as no DUI arrests, between 6pm on New Year’s Eve and midnight on New Year’s…

click to listen to Officer Steele

There were only two DUI arrests for the Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period which, like New Year’s, was also only 30 hours this year, due to the holidays falling on Wednesdays. The shorter period was not due to any patrol staffing concerns. Steele says the local office also set up a checkpoint on one night during the season…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says the local CHP coverage territory also includes most of the county’s roads, in addition to the state highways.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha