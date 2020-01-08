No Crashes No DUI Arrests During New Year’s

The Maximum Enforcement Period for the recent New Year’s holiday was even quieter than Christmas for the Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Steele says there were no major accidents, as well as no DUI arrests, between 6pm on New Year’s Eve and midnight on New Year’s…

There were only two DUI arrests for the Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period which, like New Year’s, was also only 30 hours this year, due to the holidays falling on Wednesdays. The shorter period was not due to any patrol staffing concerns. Steele says the local office also set up a checkpoint on one night during the season…

Steele says the local CHP coverage territory also includes most of the county’s roads, in addition to the state highways.