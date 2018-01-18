< Back to All News

No Decision on Grass Valley Short Term Rentals

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 12:34 PM PST

It’s been an ongoing conversation, and it will continue to go on for at least a month longer. The Grass Valley Planning Commission met Tuesday night, considering an ordinance to regulate short term vacation rental properties, sometimes known as Air B-and-Bs. Community Development Director Tom Last says the discussion goes back to last year…

The commission ended up continuing the discussion until their meeting next month…

Last says the commission is supportive of allowing hosted short term rental units, meaning someone living in the house but renting out a couple of rooms. A decision by the Planning Commission would then be sent back to the City Council for final approval. The next Planning Commission meeting is February 20.

