No Decision on Grass Valley Short Term Rentals

It’s been an ongoing conversation, and it will continue to go on for at least a month longer. The Grass Valley Planning Commission met Tuesday night, considering an ordinance to regulate short term vacation rental properties, sometimes known as Air B-and-Bs. Community Development Director Tom Last says the discussion goes back to last year…

Listen to Tom Last 1

The commission ended up continuing the discussion until their meeting next month…

Listen to Tom Last 2

Last says the commission is supportive of allowing hosted short term rental units, meaning someone living in the house but renting out a couple of rooms. A decision by the Planning Commission would then be sent back to the City Council for final approval. The next Planning Commission meeting is February 20.

–gf