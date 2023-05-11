No Decision Yet On Idaho Maryland Mine

The marathon hearing on the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal continues on Thursday. The Nevada County Planning Commission is considering certification of the final EIR on the project, along with a recommendation, to the Board of Supervisors. A decision is expected today, but not before more public comments are taken. A consultant hired by the county stated that air, water, and noise impacts could be adequately mitigated, for the most part. But Senior County Planner Matt Kelley told the Commission that staff recommends that the rezone application be denied, mainly over impacts on the rural quality of life, which would be a conflict with general land use goals…

The president of Rise Gold Corporation, Ben Mossman, told the Commission that they are prepared to respond to any major concerns and the mine has had a historic legacy…

The most organized coalition against Idaho Maryland was the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation. That included land use attorney Jillian Blanchard. She told the Commission that the EIR is flawed…

The application for an 80-year use permit was submitted three and a half years ago on 175 acres. It would be considered the largest gold mine in California.