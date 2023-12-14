No Decision Yet On Vested Rights Petition

No decision yet from Nevada County Supervisors regarding Rise Gold’s claim that it has a vested right to resume mining operations at the Idaho Maryland property. That follows a daylong hearing on Wednesday that was dominated by lengthy legal wrangling between lawyers representing the corporation and the county. The county’s special counsel on the issue, Diane Kindermann, told the Board and the audience that there’s ample illustrations that Rise Gold had abandoned gold mining operations for good in 1957. That included the selling of equipment the following year that eventually cleared the way for a sawmill on another part of the property…

But Rise Gold attorney Chris Powell asserted that selling off equipment, due to such economic conditions as a fixed price of gold and high inflationary costs, did not necessarily mean the company would never resume mining…

Josie Crawford, with Community Environmental Advocates, also asserted that mining activities resumed by Rise Gold over the years were unrelated to what they want to do now…

County Supervisors terminated public comment after only around two hours and will not be taking anymore tomorrow (Thurs.) morning, when they resume the hearing. A decision is expected around that time.