No Delays From Waste Mgt Project So Far

The 20-million dollar upgrade and expansion of Waste Management’s McCourtney Road Transfer Station has not been causing any unusual traffic delays for customers. It started about four months ago. And Nevada County’s Solid Waste Program Manager, David Garcia, says so far progress has been going really well and even ahead of schedule, at this point…

click to listen to David Garcia

Upgrades include expanding the entry road and building a large, new indoor building, with more scales that will be able to handle a greater variety of wastestreams. Garcia says customers might want to check the traffic camera on the web site, to see what lines and wait times might be like before you come. And getting into the correct lane always helps…

click to listen to David Garcia

The project is still scheduled to be completed by the end of next year and Garcia says it’ll allow the county to handle future waste for the next 20 to 30 years.