No Electric Buses Yet For Gold Country Stage

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 12:47 AM PST

Despite a new state mandate, don’t expect Nevada County to have a fleet of zero-emission buses anytime soon. The California Air Resources Board has adopted a rule that will phase in clean buses. It will require that all public transit agencies replace old gas and diesel-burning buses with electric versions, by 2040. But Gold Country Stage manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, says although such versions are now commerically available and viable, a model for their fleet of 11 doesn’t exist at this point. And there will be lots of steps involved…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

There is also the cost issue. Van Valkenburgh says it already costs about three-hundred-thousand dollars to replace a gas or diesel bus, but the current pricetag for zero emissions model is six-to-seven hundred thousand…

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Van Valkenburgh says grant money will also be needed help obtain the non-polluting models. There are currently around 13-thousand transit agency buses in California, of which the majority are powered by diesel fuel or gas.

