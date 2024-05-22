No Fire Districts’ Consolidation For Wildfire Season

As we get into wildfire season, the consolidation of three Nevada County fire districts won’t be in place. But Consolidated District Chief Jason Robitaille says services will remain the same. The original goal was to complete the process by July, or after the start of the new fiscal year. But Robitaille indicates that won’t be possible before early next year. One of the main reasons is that the county still hasn’t updated the so-called Municipal Service Review, which began a year-and-a-half ago. It’s done every five years for Consolidated, as well as Penn Valley and Rough and Ready…

Robitaille says it’s now hoped that they’ll receive a draft Review by July. And then they’ll finally submit an application to LAFCO. But LAFCO won’t likely start considering it until October, part of a process that usually takes another four months. Robitaille says fire officials originally felt they were ready to submit the application several months ago. But they also identified some significant financial shortfalls…

Meanwhile, the county will continue to provide gap funding to cover current fire services. That was needed, starting last summer, after the Rough and Ready Department announced plans to dissolve, due to ongoing fiscal challenges.