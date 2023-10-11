No Fire Tax Measure In March For Grass Valley

A fire tax measure under consideration for Grass Valley will not be placed on the March Primary ballot. But the City Council is indicating that the November 2024 ballot is likely. The Council has also reduced the amount slightly, or from a half-percent to three-eighths-of-a-percent. If Nevada City’s half-percent measure should pass in March, and Grass Valley’s is approved late next year, the sales tax for both towns would be the same. City Councilmember Haven Caravelli, in supporting the change, also once again referenced the lack of public turnout at meetings. She said a March ballot measure might hinder a campaign to get it passed…

But Mayor Jan Arbuckle, who also supported the delay, did worry that not placing the measure on the March ballot would mean no enhanced prevention funding for the 2024 fire season…

It would still be a general tax measure, requiring majority approval. Nevada City has a special tax measure, which needs two-thirds support.