As you might expect, with more people staying at home, there was a little more illegal fireworks activity in Nevada County on the Fourth of July, compared to normal…

Sam Goodspeed, the Division Chief for the Grass Valley and Nevada City Fire Departments, says no citations were issued either…

But there were numerous reports coming in regarding illegal fireworks use, also including the areas of Lake Wildwood and Rough and Ready.