No Flipping Of Races From Election Vote Update

Only two updates will likely be needed, to process the remaining ballots that were not part of the Election Night vote count in Nevada County. And no outcomes are expected to be flipped. About nine-thousand additional ballots are part of the latest update. The rest of the votes, or about 19-thousand-800, will be processed between now and the certification deadline of December sixth. Captain Shannan Moon increased her lead over Lieutenant Bill Smethers to become the next sheriff from 12 to 15 percentage points. Hilary Hodge and Ben Aguilar still have comfortable leads over Ben Branstrom for the two open seats on the Grass Valley City Council, with Branstrom still trailing Aguilar, who’s in second place, by ten points. Assistant County Clerk-Recorder, Abby Kelly, says the last count will include conditional ballots…

Provisional and damaged ballots will also be processed. Around 40 to 50-percent of the ballots were not part of the election night total…

Kelly says it’s likely that the results will be certified well before the deadline.