No Food Trucks Expansions In GV After All

After hearing a lot of blowback from the business community, the Grass Valley City Council will not be expanding the locations and operations of food trucks. At their previous meeting, last month, the Council had approved updates of a number of development codes, including no longer limiting food trucks to special events, with the first reading of the ordinance. But they reconsidered at Tuesday night’s meeting, after hearing from such merchants as Ray Byers. His wife owns Maria’s restaurant…

On “KNCO: Insight” last month, Jerry Cirino lit the spark, with outspoken comments against the change, saying it might force him to close his restaurant. So the Council voted to exclude the food truck changes, with the second and final reading of the ordinance. Council member Hilary Hodge had originally thought the expansion would mean more help for struggling entrepreneurs in the industry…

The Executive Manager of the Downtown Association also stated a number of restaurant owners’ concerns that the change in the code would create destination dining at food truck courts.