No Foul Play Suspected With Missing Woman

Posted: Oct. 30, 2019 5:27 PM PDT

The search continues for a Cedar Ridge woman who hasn’t been heard from since Sunday night. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says 63-year-old Crystal Ashworth was last seen driving from Uncle Sonny’s Bar on Highway 174, with the intention of getting together with a friend in Grass Valley…

Bringolf says Ashworth could have taken several routes to the home on Hughes Road…

Bringolf says it’s not suspected, at this time, that any crime was committed against Ashworth. She was driving a white, possibly 2004 model, Nissan Frontier four-door pickup, with a rack and a Harley Davidson sticker in the back window. Ashworth is described as just under five-feet tall, full-figured, with silver and auburn hair.

