No Friday Night Lights Bear River and NU games called off

Posted: Aug. 27, 2021 5:18 PM PDT

Local high school football fans were shut out tonight from enjoying their favorite pastime.  The Nevada Union Miners varsity game was already canceled due to Covid 19 concerns with the Miners.  Then the junior varsity game was canceled as well as wildfire smoke settled in the foothills.  The Bear River Bruins were also trying to play football for the first time this year, after last week’s game at Truckee High School was called off as well.  And, just two hours before the scheduled kickoff between Bear River and El Dorado High Schools jv teams, El Dorado canceled as well as wildfire smoke from the Caldor Fire poured into Placerville.  There is no plan to reschedule these contests.

