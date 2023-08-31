< Back to All News

No Gas Price Relief For Labor Day Weekend

Posted: Aug. 31, 2023 12:10 AM PDT

As we prepare to gather with family and friends this Labor Day Weekend, there will still not be any relief at the gas pump. Triple-A says the average price is about 60-cents higher than at the beginning of the year, with motorists finding it increasingly challengling to find gas for less than five-dollars a gallon. That’ll make it the second-highest price in nearly 20 years for this time of year. Last year was even worse, when the start of the Russia-Ukraine war limited oil production and supplies and caused prices to soar to over six-dollars. This year, Triple-A Spokesman John Treanor says weather is the biggest factor for the latest spike…

Meanwhile, Treanor points out that it’s always difficult to say where price trends will go…

Treanor says Triple-A also typically stays away from what are usually politically-tinged discussions about reducing reliance on foreign oil.

