No Indoor Mask Recommendation Here Yet

Posted: Jul. 15, 2021 5:18 PM PDT

With both Yolo and now Sacramento County recommending even fully-vaccinated people to mask up again indoors again, no decision has been made in Nevada County. But Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says the fact that those counties are not far from here is cause for more concern about the Delta variant. It’s about 50-percent more contagious than the original strain…

The county’s positivity rate has also increased by one-percent in the last week, to five-point-one percent. But, again, no formal recommendation is made at this time…

And the recent recommendations are not mandates. Kellermann says over 99-percent of all recent COVID deaths nationwide were unvaccinated people. And the chances of getting infected indoors if you’re vaccinated and unmasked are still very small. He also says just one shot only provides a 33-percent resistance to the Delta variant, while full vaccination means over 90-percent.

