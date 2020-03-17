Sad to have to cancel Jail and Bail due to the COVID-19 concerns. It has always been such a fun event to raise funds for FREED, Hospice of the Foothills and Granite Wellness Centers, formerly CORR. I hope you can take this time and consider helping these non profits, if not this week, then sometime this year. And the same goes to maybe getting a dinner or two to go at your favorite restaurant and leaving a few extra dollars to help our the servers who are missing their tips and, maybe, their wages. We will get through this together and know that we at KNCO are here to help.
Tom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830
No Jail and Bail
Posted: Mar. 17, 2020 11:17 AM PDT
