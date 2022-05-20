< Back to All News

No June Elections Poll Worker Shortage Here

Posted: May. 20, 2022 12:32 AM PDT

The June seventh primary elections are looming. And a number of counties are facing a shortage of poll workers, where there are still dozens of traditional precinct polling places that need to be set up. That includes Placer County. But there’s no shortage in Nevada County, one of the first counties to opt into the Voters Choice Act, in 2018, which lets everyone vote by mail. Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says they used to need over 50 polling places. Now, they only need nine vote centers…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

Diaz says they used to need over 300 poll workers. It’s now just 85 and the vacancy rate is only 30 to 40-percent. And most of the work is now after an election…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

Diaz says they may still need some standby staffing, in case a poll worker is unable to come in.

