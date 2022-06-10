No Leader Changes From June Primary Vote Update

No leader changes from the first update of June Primary election results in Nevada County. For Supervisor District Three, to replace Dan Miller, Lisa Swarthout still has 48-percent of the vote, compared to 31-percent for Patti Ingram-Spencer. So there would still be a runoff in November, if Swarthout can’t get over 50-percent. In the Nevada City Council Race, Adam Kline and Lou Ceci are still the top votegetters for the two open seats, with Ceci slightly widening his lead over incumbent Erin Minnet, who remains in third place. Other clear winners include Sue Hoek to be re-elected in Supervisor District Four, Natalie Adona for Clerk-Recorder, to replace Greg Diaz, Rolf Kleinhaus to replace Sue Horne as the new Assessor, and Rob Tribble to become the new Auditor-Controller, to replace Marcia Salter. Some 16-thousand ballots had not been counted on election night. And only two-thousand-648 have been tallied for this update. Diaz told KNCO he had hoped for at least eight-thousand or half of the ballots. The next update will be on Wednesday.