< Back to All News

No Leadership Changes In June Primary Update

Posted: Jun. 20, 2022 5:34 AM PDT

Another six-thousand-783 votes have been tallied for Nevada County races in the June Primary. And there are still no changes in the outcomes since election night. That includes two races we’ve been watching, in particularly, for District Three Supervisor, to replace Dan Miller, with Lisa Swarthout’s lead over Patti Ingram-Spencer dropping slightly, at 47 to 31-percent. So both candidates are still on track for a November runoff, since Swarthout needs over 50-percent to win the seat outright. And in the Nevada City City Council race, Adam Kline and Lou Ceci remain the top-two votegetters to take the two open seats, with incumbent Erin Minnet apparently on our way out. There are only 34-hundred votes left to count, countywide, with another update scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha