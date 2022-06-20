No Leadership Changes In June Primary Update

Another six-thousand-783 votes have been tallied for Nevada County races in the June Primary. And there are still no changes in the outcomes since election night. That includes two races we’ve been watching, in particularly, for District Three Supervisor, to replace Dan Miller, with Lisa Swarthout’s lead over Patti Ingram-Spencer dropping slightly, at 47 to 31-percent. So both candidates are still on track for a November runoff, since Swarthout needs over 50-percent to win the seat outright. And in the Nevada City City Council race, Adam Kline and Lou Ceci remain the top-two votegetters to take the two open seats, with incumbent Erin Minnet apparently on our way out. There are only 34-hundred votes left to count, countywide, with another update scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.